Monday, 30 January 2017

WTF is going on with Nigerian rappers? - Yung6ix tweets

Rapper, Yung6ix is not pleased with his fellow rappers in the Industry and wants them to wake up.

The 'Kpansh' rapper who feels there is no competition for him, says whenever he wants to listen to African rap music, he only listens to his songs and that of South Africans rappers.
13 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

30 January 2017 at 09:02
kingsley okoro said...

Homie is right!aside modenine too many wack emcees in d industry

30 January 2017 at 09:04
debbie said...

Awww

30 January 2017 at 09:04
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

30 January 2017 at 09:05
Anonymous said...

They are busy wrapping their no sense lyrics around constant sequence. #hiiisss

30 January 2017 at 09:06
Victor Kachi said...

Hmmm






30 January 2017 at 09:07
Onah Erochukwu said...

Who is young6? ~Nwa_Nsukka

30 January 2017 at 09:10
Vina Saviour said...

I don't even no him

30 January 2017 at 09:14
parrot said...

What mumbling nonsense does he think he raps?

30 January 2017 at 09:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 January 2017 at 09:14
Carina K Jacob said...

Their problem.

30 January 2017 at 09:15
Hrm Paul said...

Abeg who b young 6 is he a rapper bcos we only have 9 rappers,falz da bad guy,Olamide,phyno,zoro,ogaboss illi,cdq,reminensce,then off and on ice prince and Mi so I no sabi dis little cock roach

30 January 2017 at 09:26
dj banti said...

Are u for real brotherly

30 January 2017 at 09:28

