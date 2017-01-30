WTF is going on with Nigerian rappers? - Yung6ix tweets

Rapper, Yung6ix is not pleased with his fellow rappers in the Industry and wants them to wake up.
The 'Kpansh' rapper who feels there is no competition for him, says whenever he wants to listen to African rap music, he only listens to his songs and that of South Africans rappers.
13 comments:
Join the discussion CAN RELATIONSHIP REALLY WORK WITHOUT MONEY?
Homie is right!aside modenine too many wack emcees in d industry
Awww
ur head is going on. Smile to the bank! Get superb soccer prediction tips for Monday & Tuesday 30th & 31st January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
They are busy wrapping their no sense lyrics around constant sequence. #hiiisss
Hmmm
Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.
Who is young6? ~Nwa_Nsukka
I don't even no him
What mumbling nonsense does he think he raps?
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Their problem.
www.ckjacob.com
Abeg who b young 6 is he a rapper bcos we only have 9 rappers,falz da bad guy,Olamide,phyno,zoro,ogaboss illi,cdq,reminensce,then off and on ice prince and Mi so I no sabi dis little cock roach
Are u for real brotherly
Post a Comment