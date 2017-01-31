Wrongfully jailed teacher demands GH¢10 million for damages

After several appeals to the High Court, he proceeded to the Supreme Court in 2012 and the court ordered for the paternity test to be carried out after serving 12 years in jail.
However, a five-member Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah acquitted and discharged the former teacher on Thursday, January 26, 2017, after DNA proved that the teacher was not the father of the baby that resulted from the alleged sexual act.
According to Ghana Web, the victim through his lawyer, Francis Xavier Sosu is demanding GH¢10 million damages.
