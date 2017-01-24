LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Wow! Who could have been this wicked to a dog (photos)

This is animal cruelty at it's peak! Why would someone treat his or her dog like this? A severely malnourished 1 year old dog named Malachi has been found on the streets of Cleveland weighing 19 pounds - a massive underweight for the dog's age.
According to a dog rescue and motherless dogs home, who rescued the dog, Malachi isn't a stray dog and was most likely starved for a long period before he was thrown out to the streets.

Posting on Facebook, the dog rescue home said:
''This severely emaciated boy now named Malachi came to Mutts last night as a stray. At only 19lbs and 1yr old, he is at least 20lbs underweight. We have our doubts that he was truly a stray. Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash.' He is currently under the care of our vet. 
He is dehydrated and anemic. He is being fed multiple small meals throughout the day as we don't want to overfeed him. He will move to a foster home once he is feeling better.''
9 comments:

Edwards said...

damn I pity the dog... SAPHIRE MUNA I NEED YOU URGENTLY.....

24 January 2017 at 07:07
Kate said...

The person forgot he had a dog

24 January 2017 at 07:30
agunbiade sanya said...

Bingo...see as he dey look...people can be so cruel....mad people




24 January 2017 at 07:31
Lizzy Joseph said...

Too bad!

24 January 2017 at 07:37
Ajenje said...

Wow! What wickedness.
Hope he gets back his strength and grow to become an important dog in someone's life.

24 January 2017 at 07:41
Bonita Bislam said...

Omg!!! I've always said it, when it comes to wickedness, some people can always be relied upon to exercise with vigour their right to be extremely callous

24 January 2017 at 07:45
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Sigh... This is sad.

24 January 2017 at 07:48
Unknown said...

I wonder how many Nigerians rolled their eyes after reading this blog story, lol...

24 January 2017 at 07:49
onyinye Gloria said...

Pele. Dis dog is still beta dan Som pple in d idp camp.

24 January 2017 at 07:49

