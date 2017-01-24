Wow! Who could have been this wicked to a dog (photos)

According to a dog rescue and motherless dogs home, who rescued the dog, Malachi isn't a stray dog and was most likely starved for a long period before he was thrown out to the streets.
Posting on Facebook, the dog rescue home said:
''This severely emaciated boy now named Malachi came to Mutts last night as a stray. At only 19lbs and 1yr old, he is at least 20lbs underweight. We have our doubts that he was truly a stray. Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash.' He is currently under the care of our vet.
He is dehydrated and anemic. He is being fed multiple small meals throughout the day as we don't want to overfeed him. He will move to a foster home once he is feeling better.''
