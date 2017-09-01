World Premiere of Run trailer. Starring Ramsey Nouah, Kayla Eva, Desmond Elliot, Basorge Tariah Jr, Adunni Ade

Synopsis: "Jacquelin, an uptight middle class French lady (Kayla Eva), joins a dating site in search of the perfect novel-like romance and adventure she's always imagined, she connects with Bayo (Ramsey Nouah), a self-made young, rich lawyer in far away West Africa who has a seemingly boring life.
In a few weeks she finds herself in Nigeria to meet the man behind the computer screen.
The story takes a twist when Jacquelin and Emeka's driver becomes victims of mistaken identity.
RUN dramatically tells a story of two people from opposite backgrounds whose lives become entangled by a little twist of Fate, a story of survival, Adventure, Deceit, Betrayal and finding true love.
Look out for RUN official Trailer dropping in February 2017.
Run will Premiere in Paris, France and will screen in Cinemas all over the world.
10 Lucky winners will win VVIP Tickets to the Grand premiere in Lagos through LIS. Register with Linda Ikeji Social for details.Join the conversation with #runthemovie
