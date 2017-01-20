World Lilies Event Place: Luxurious multi-purpose venue

It is fully integrated with the highest quality visual and lighting system which guarantees a world class experience.
Lightening -The enchanting array of Chandeliers are sure to bring sophistication and glamour to your events and compliment your décor. World Lilies is well equipped with two (2) 240 inches Indoor LED Screens and a 220 inches Outdoor LED Screen which can live stream your events.
Arrangement -It has a sitting arrangement for 1,500 people banquet arrangement and a VIP section which can also serve as conference room. The event centre can be configured to suit a wide range of events from 800 guests for the banquet dinner to 1500 guests for the theatre style. The gallery upstairs(VIP) is perfect for smaller meetings or seminars for up to 250 guests and banquet dinner with a capacity of 150 guests.
Space - The event place has a large parking space which can accommodate more than 350 cars with top notch security system that adds to the beauty and economic life of the serene area with loads of incentives to all users.
Visuals - The big screens deliver high impact, gorgeous video and images of both indoor and outdoor events as they are happening on the screen, of which guests will never miss anything from their seats.
Generator - The centre has its own 500 KVA transformer to strengthen and plug shortfall in public electricity. It has two (2) numbers of 350kVA power house generators and a 100kVA generator to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity. With World lilies experience, power outages are the least of your worries.
WORLD LILIES EVENT PLACE
Website: www.worldlilieseventcente.com
Email: worldlilieseventsplace@gmail.com
Contact No: 08033035093, 08071824446
Instagram: @worldlilies
Facebook: World Lilies Events Place.
