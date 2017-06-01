Womenpreneur – Taking power to the boss ladies in Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna and Enugu

This program is specially designed for female entrepreneurs with the aim of improving their operational knowledge and capacity. It is being delivered in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Center (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University.
The program comprehensively covers topics ranging from operations management to legal issues and marketing.
To be a part of the upcoming editions in Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna and Enugu, register your details here https://thewcommunity.com/special-workshop-for-young-businesses/.
Locations and Dates
Ibadan | January 26th
Abuja | February 23rd
Kaduna | April 27th
Enugu | June 29th
The session has been discounted from N30, 000 to N5, 000 (Five Thousand Naira Only) for W community members/Access Bank account holders and N7, 500 (Ten Thousand Naira Only) for others. This amount covers a personalized EDC certificate, SME toolkit, training materials and feeding.
