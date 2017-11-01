Woman watches as her boyfriend rapes, tortures, posions and strangles her 14 year old daughter to death

Sara Packer watched as her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, raped her daughter, Grace Packer. Afterwards, the couple went on to beat the teenager and poisoned her. When Grace survived that up till the following day, she was strangled and to cover their tracks, the couple packed Grace’s body with cat litter to hide the decomposing smell and stored it in the attic. They eventually dismembered the body after being scared by a police visit and scattered it in the wilderness where some parts were found by hunters.
It was also revealed that Sara Packer without informing the authorities, withdrew Grace and her 12-year-old biological brother, who was also adopted by Sara Packer, from the Abington school district then went on to enrol the boy in a different school in Quakertown, a new district she moved to.
Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan appeared in court on Sunday and as they were being led into court, Sullivan reportedly said, “I'm sorry for what I did. It was wrong.”
“Grace was in her pajamas and during the ride fell asleep in the back of Jacob Sullivan's vehicle,” it read.
“When they arrived at the Quakertown residence, they walked Grace into the home where Jacob Sullivan struck Grace in the face several times splitting her lip. Following the physical assault, Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer took Grace Packer up to the 3rd floor attic of the residence.
He admitted that they discussed him raping Grace before killing her. In the 3rd floor finished attic Jacob Sullivan ripped Grace's pajama top and bit her breasts while Sara Packer watched. Jacob said Sullivan admitted that Sara Packer was sexually aroused witnessing him do this. Jacob Sullivan admitted that he took a Viagra pill prior to attacking Grace in preparation of the rape.Skipping other details, the report says,
“Grace was conscious during the sexual attack."
She was then poisoned, bound and gagged and left for dead, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. Officials allege they dismembered the body in October after being scared by a police visit.
On the evening of Oct. 31, the affidavit says Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a report of human remains in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County.
“Investigators on scene noticed the absence of insect infestation about the torso, indicating that the torso was most likely stored in another location prior to being dumped at this outdoor location, where it was exposed to weather conditions and the elements of nature.”
It continued that a police “canine ‘Cratos’ located additional human remains identified as the arms and legs severed from the found torso.” On Nov. 8, the torso “was positively identified as Grace Packer."
The affidavit described:
"Investigators learned that Grace’s body had been discovered unclothed. No jewelry was found with Grace’s remains despite the fact that her ears were double pierced. She was not covered over to avoid detection.”
It was also determined “due to “no insect infestation upon the torso” that “Grace had been killed and dismembered elsewhere and actually stored somewhere else where insects were not able to infest her remains.”
As for the dismemberment, authorities "found a receipt from the Tractor Supply store in Richland Township. As for the dismemberment, authorities "found a receipt from the Tractor Supply store in Richland Township, Bucks County, Pa., dated October 16, 2016 for a bow saw and two extra blades." Those were not found but authorities "were able to secure video at the Richland Tractor Supply store of Sara Packer buying the aforementioned bow saw and two extra blades."
Sara Packer's ex-husband was charged and jailed for sexually abusing 2 small children in their care in 2010. Few months after he was arrested, they got divorced.
Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions from 2003 to 2010 before she was suspended, but the reason for the suspension was not revealed.
They are both being held without bail.
Sources: Daily Mail/FNC
