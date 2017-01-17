Woman sentenced to death for burning daughter alive in Pakistan

Parveen Bibi told a court in Punjab that she killed her daughter "for bringing shame to her family," police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar confirms to CNN. Parveen's son Ahmer Rafique was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the crime.
The late Rafique had been living with her new husband for a month before she visited her home in Lahore in the hopes of a reconciliation with her family.
But when Rafique arrived, her mother and brother tied her to a bed, poured gasoline and set her on fire, police said.
Parveen then turned herself over to the authorities but expressed no sorrow for actions.
According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, almost 300 women were victims of such killings in the first half of 2016. In a 2015 report by the World Economic Forum, Pakistan ranked 144 out of 145 countries on gender disparity.
