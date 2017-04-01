Woman gives birth to twin girls in two different years

Sharp HealthCare spokeswoman Laura Holloway said that the first twin, a girl, named Scarlett Annie, was born at 11:56 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016. While the 2nd, Virginia Rose, was born at 12 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017
Holloway said. The girls’ parents were identified as Brittany and Brett, but Holloway said the family declined to give interviews.
A similar birth happened last year in San Diego when two babies, scheduled to be delivered later on in January, were born in different years. The twins , a baby girl, Jaelyn, was born at 11:59 PM on December 31, 2015 while the baby boy, Luis was born at 12:02 AM on January 1, 2016, to their mum, Maribel Valencia, 22, and her husband, Luis.
