Monday, 23 January 2017

Woman gang raped and her attack was live streamed on Facebook by her attackers

As though being raped is not humiliating enough, a woman was broadcast live on Facebook as she was being gang raped by several armed men.

The rape occurred in a flat in the town of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, on Saturday night. The entire assault, from the moment when the woman was stripped until police intervened hours later, was recorded by a webcam and streamed live on Facebook.


Witnesses who watched the live assault thought it was a sick joke at first until police arrived and switched off the webcam.
One of the witnesses, Josefine Lundgren, 21, who watched the video alerted the police. She later described the encounter to Sweden's Expressen newspaper, saying; "He pulled her clothes off and lay on top of her."
"The first thing you think is 'how can you do such a thing to a girl?' And how can you do it live? It is totally sick." Another witness who saw the video and did not act because he thought it was a joke said.
Three people have been arrested in relation to the crime, the apartment is being tested by forensic scientists and the woman is believed to be recuperating in the hospital.
Anonymous said...

Omg chima eucharia I'm crying

23 January 2017 at 14:04
Ayo Tosin said...

Too bad!
23 January 2017 at 14:12
jamila shaibu said...

Omg!! Some people are heartless

23 January 2017 at 14:12
Saphire Muna said...

Sick people all over the world.. Demons

23 January 2017 at 14:23
pam eucharia said...

Bad talk

23 January 2017 at 14:29
Oluchi Cynthia Adimachukwu said...

Animals in human clothing

23 January 2017 at 14:29
Anonymous said...

Its a sick world out there

23 January 2017 at 14:33
Jennifer Anunobi said...

Such is life

23 January 2017 at 14:38
CELEB said...

Oh God

23 January 2017 at 14:41
Sql 9ja said...

23 January 2017 at 14:44
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

23 January 2017 at 14:45
Anonymous said...

What's this world turning into

23 January 2017 at 14:49
ivienagbor kate said...

Lord have meercy

23 January 2017 at 14:52
THE NAIJAGRAPHY BLOG said...

23 January 2017 at 14:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

kai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:12
bishop said...

Kama awaiting

23 January 2017 at 15:21
Hanie Ben said...

Choi!

23 January 2017 at 15:32

