Thursday, 5 January 2017

Woman codedly finds out her husband was cheating on her by pretending to be him

A Twitter user who suspected her husband of cheating on her got the suspicious phone number from his phone and texted the lady, pretending to be the guy. The unsuspecting woman replied, spilling everything, not knowing who she was chatting with and was shocked when the man's wife revealed herself.

Sadly, their marriage of less than one year is now over according to the woman, who said she isn't taking him back. See more screen shots of the chat after the cut...



5 January 2017 at 15:02
5 January 2017 at 15:07
