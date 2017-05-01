Woman codedly finds out her husband was cheating on her by pretending to be him

A Twitter user who suspected her husband of cheating on her got the
suspicious phone number from his phone and texted the lady, pretending
to be the guy. The unsuspecting woman replied, spilling everything, not
knowing who she was chatting with and was shocked when the man's wife
revealed herself.
Sadly, their marriage of less than one year is now over according to the
woman, who said she isn't taking him back. See more screen shots of the
chat after the cut...
8 comments:
So what is now her gain???
Marriage of less than a year and hes already cheating.... he wasn't really ready for marriage.
There is nothing in your posts to show that he actually slept with any
