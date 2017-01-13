Woman caught while trying to sneak her boyfriend out of jail in a suitcase

She successfully managed to get him into the suitcase but was unable to wheel him out of the prison because the bag was overstuffed and she didn't have the strength to successfully wheel him out.
According to Central European News agency, her prison-break plan was foiled when the prison guards noticed that she was struggling with the suitcase and asked to inspect it.
When they unzipped it, they discovered Garcia curled up inside.
Garcia was immediately thrown back in his prison cell, where he was already serving a nearly 10-year sentence for a car robbery while Saouda was arrested and their daughter was taken into temporary custody by Venezuelan social services.
No comments:
Post a Comment