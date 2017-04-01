Woman bitten by crocodile while attempting to take selfie with it (photos)

A 46-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being bitten by a crocodile while trying to take a selfie with the animal.
Benetulier Lesuffleur was visiting Kho Yai National Park in Thailand with her husband when they defied warning signs and went off the trail to try and take a photo with a crocodile.
Lesuffleur reportedly slipped and fell next to the reptile and got bitten on the thigh by the startled animal.
Luckily the bite was not life-threatening and it has been reported that she is currently receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
