Woman asks for divorce after husband connives with doctor to have her womb removed without her consent

“My lord, Musiliu has systematically rendered me barren, because I can no longer conceive due to the removal of my womb during a caesarean surgery when I was trying to deliver my first child.
“While in the hospital, he should have informed any of my relatives that for me to have a safe delivery, my womb must be removed.
“It is not until recently that Musiliu wanted to be having sexual intercourse with me that he directed me to go for family planning.
“Then, medical personnel told me that I no longer have womb. Worst still, Musiliu is a drunkard and insensitive in all aspect of life." Kafilat told the court.Musiliu did not deny the allegations made by his wife but proceeded to plead with the court to help keep his marriage intact.
“My lord, it is true that her womb was removed but the doctor informed me that her womb had already been damaged and the only option was total removal for her safe delivery.The doctor also advised me not to let her know until over a year when she could bear the pain,” Musiliu said.Musiliu's plea was not granted as the marriage was dissolved by the court president, Mr Henric Agbaje.
Mr Agbaje also awarded custody of the couple's four-year-old son to Kafilat and ordered Musiliu to make a monthly payment of N4,000 for their son's upkeep in addition to taking responsibility for his education.
Source: Vanguard
