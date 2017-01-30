Woman arrested for throwing a 5 year old child in front of an oncoming train

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a NJ Transit bus driver alerted Police officers who were on patrol were to a suspicious activity on the NJ Transit Light Rail platform, Burlington Town Station.
Officers responded immediately and found Matacchiera, based on the description provided, on the platform ramp.
As they approached her, Police say she grabbed a 5-year-old girl, who was standing next to her mother and threw the child onto the railroad tracks as a train was approaching the station.
The officers immediately jumped in front of the train to signal it to stop, while the child was quickly removed from the tracks by the mother's boyfriend.
The 5 year old victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Burlington County where she was treated for cuts and bruises and then released to her mother.
Matacchiera was arrested and then taken to Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. She is in police custody. Police say Matacchierea did not know the 5-year-old girl or her family.
