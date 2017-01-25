LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Will you allow your daughter to become a video vixen?

According to Wiki a video vixen ‘(also hip hop honey or video girl) is a female model who appears in hip-hop-oriented music videos. The video vixen image has become a staple and a nuanced form of sex work within popular music; especially within the genre of hip-hop.’

We all know what video vixens do. They are the usually half or barely dressed girls that animate musical videos with sexual appeal, using powerfully and carefully prepared visual imagery. They act and dance half naked in videos, mimic the sexual act and generally present sex without sex according to the well accepted axiom that ‘sex sells’ & only sex can sell a good musical video. Read more here
Iphie Abraham said...

No I won't









Lib addict#jus passing#

25 January 2017 at 15:28
livingstone chibuike said...

not for people lik me

25 January 2017 at 15:29
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

If my daughter grows up n decides she wants to be a video vixen, den I brought her up dat way


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 15:30
Vivian Reginalds said...

well...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 January 2017 at 15:38
Vina Saviour said...

Mbanooooo

25 January 2017 at 15:38
OSINANL said...

JAMB QUESTION

25 January 2017 at 15:41
Anonymous said...

I will never let my kids....

25 January 2017 at 15:48
christie benjamin said...

The way i brought ha up will determine what she'll be!

25 January 2017 at 16:00

