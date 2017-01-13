LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Will Tope Tedela survive as he suffers The Curse Of The Dogs?

If you have not seen King Invincible yet, get ready for a shocking plot twist. The Femi Adisa directed epic features Tope Tedela as Tari, battling for love and survival as he is placed with the curse of the dogs.

Gabriel Afolayan and Omowunmi Dada also star in the movie and the one thing everyone who sees it seems to be reporting is that the stunts were so detailed and well choreographed.

The ultimate thrill of King Invincible is the unexpected twist of the plot. Kate Henshaw testified after the movie that she never saw that ending coming, and encourages everyone else to see the film.

So head to the cinema near you and grab a ticket with a friend, but prepare yourself, it is quite a mind boggling ride. Watch the trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmGSG55nJsU

