Will this work in Nigeria? Dubai Civil Defence launches service that allows firefighters to use water jetpacks

The Dubai Civil Defence has launched a new innovative firefighting system called Dolphin, which allows firefighters use water jet-parks to tackle blazes . The system was presented by Maj Gen. Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, the director general of Dubai Civil Defence.
A jetski equipped with a water jetpack and fire hose, will grant the firefighters easy access to fires on boats and in shoreline buildings. It will also shorten response time during heavy traffic. Watch a video displaying the service, below.
