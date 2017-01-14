Why Union Bank? It’s The Simpler, Smarter Way To Bank

So why did Union Bank survive every recession in Nigeria's corporate history while others crumbled and fell by the wayside like a pack of cards? By being flexible, and now…by thinking simpler and smarter. Getting the millennial generation banking isn't by the way of developing snazzy apps with its countless attendant bugs and constant downtime issues. It's by offering fast, secure and convenient banking to ensure customers have more time to do things that matter the most to them.
Today's customer isn't interested in spending too much time in banking halls.What Union Bank has done for them is create Personal Banking services and products that make sense for their customers. Want an instant personalized card to go along with that? It takes just 30 minutes to pick up a personalized bank card at one of Union Bank's over 110 newly redesigned branches nationwide. They’re not just bankers for the young and restless, what about the grown and self-assured?
Elite Banking fits the profile of the upwardly mobile and growing middle-class in the country, Offering special financial services tailored to meet their personal and lifestyle needs at every turn. Elite Lounges at select Union Bank branches are set-up to deliver such special services.
Wait, there’s more…their online Savings calculator allows you to enter your saving goals and it will suggest the right saving accounts which fits you perfectly, taking all the hassle out of complicated figures and terms and conditions. Everything about banking with Union Bank is as simple as that. Union Bank has repositioned itself to meet Nigerians’ various needs. Little wonder Union Bank was awarded the most improved bank in 2016. So when they say the best things come with age, just know it definitely applies to the simpler, smarter and flexible way Union Bank is now serving its teeming population of customers across the nation.
