Why now? Lagos landlord allegedly hangs tenant's dog on the ceiling (photo)

According to a LIB reader who sent this in, this happened at Sapade along Lagos-Ibadan Express way. A tenant moved into the building with his dog just two weeks ago. The landlord told the tenant that dogs were not allowed in his compound and told the tenant he should keep his dog within his rented apartment which as you all know is not possible.
The tenant and the landlord argued about this for days and when he returned from work yesterday, he found his dog hanging from the building's ceiling. It was dead. Other tenants testified seeing the landlord around the dog owners apartment earlier in the day but who do you report something like this to? Sad!
