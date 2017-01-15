"Why do people treat good women like Objects and toys?" Tonto Dikeh responds to a post written about her husband

"Why is it that some people are enemies of happiness? Why do people treat good women like Objects and toys? I guess it's true that some people do not know the worth of what they have until they loose it. When a woman gives you all her heart, time, affection and life and all she ask of you is simple loyalty, yet you can't guarantee her that, then it shows something is definitely wrong somewhere. We all know that every marriage has its own ups and downs, but that's why a good woman is married to a noble man, a man that should be matured enough to stir the ship of his marriage away from the storms of life. When a man begins to hit a woman he calls his wife, avoid her, treat her like an ordinary person or even doesn't create enough time for her then that man is worse than an infedel. Even if you don't appreciate the woman you got married to, before walking away from that sacred institution of marriage, can't you for a second think about the child you are leaving behind? That child deserves a father figure in his life, he needs a mentor, he needs someone he can tell stuffs that his mother won't understand. Back then, our mother's and fathers lived together not because everything was fine or rosy, but because they took into consideration the children they had, but what we have now are father's who are so much in a hurry to walk out of a marriage especially when its not going well. Nobody said marriage is a paradise on earth, of course it comes with its own problems, but what makes us great is our ability to overcome them on a daily basis... You verbally assault your wife and yet , you expect her to be loyal. You take all of her kindness for weakness and still expect her to respect you. You don't call her, text her or even return her calls and for some reason still expect her to welcome you with an open arms. I have seen men of honor, men who have stayed for years with their wife and kids. Men who are so matured that they don't joke with their woman, in fact, they would rather abandon other activities just to be there for their family. But I know this 2017, God is really going to punish some fake husband's. #repost #regrann #instagram #share #happy #nollywood #inst"Tonto replied:
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 15 January 2017
"Why do people treat good women like Objects and toys?" Tonto Dikeh responds to a post written about her husband
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/15/2017 08:21:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment