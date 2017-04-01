LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Who wore it better?

Solange or the Moi moi leaf?
16 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

lol

4 January 2017 at 08:21
Vina Saviour said...

End time comparison

4 January 2017 at 08:21
livingstone chibuike said...

solange

4 January 2017 at 08:22
Oghenetega said...

Linda U be Yeye...
Na Solange cause hers look sexy.. Moin moin own will be dump inside the dustbin or trashed.

4 January 2017 at 08:22
Anonymous said...

Lol..... Moimoi leaf abeg! Ooooucha!

4 January 2017 at 08:24
Anonymous said...

The Moi Moi. I can imagine unwrapping the leaf off the Moi Moi

4 January 2017 at 08:26
love aloh said...

Enter your comment...beautiful solange

4 January 2017 at 08:26
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

MOI MOI leaf WORE IT BETTER THAN HER.
afterall moi moi no show us any fake cleavage like her so i carry up my yellow dick up for moi moi.
over to my hungry haters.





















#sad indeed

4 January 2017 at 08:27
Anonymous said...

Lwkmd ooo. For me its moin moin.

4 January 2017 at 08:39
A****h said...

Definitely the moi moi ..At there is a sure content once u unwrap it.. Hehehe

4 January 2017 at 08:40
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

THE MOI MOI SLAYED IT





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

4 January 2017 at 08:41
Anonymous said...

The Unele

4 January 2017 at 08:41
Deific Ailende said...

Linda, you love teasing people indirectly.
Égbè muén abi???
Na yu dey flawless in everything yu do abi?????
Don't worry, karma is a bitch.

4 January 2017 at 08:48
Deific Ailende said...

Linda, you love teasing people indirectly.
Égbè muén abi???
Na yu dey flawless in everything yu do abi?????
Don't worry, karma is a bitch.

4 January 2017 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

Linda u will b coming @ people. If na u dem compare wit moimoi nw u go go dey report 4 inspector general of police.

4 January 2017 at 08:51
Freestyle King said...

Obviously the moi moi leaf. 😂

4 January 2017 at 09:10

Post a Comment

