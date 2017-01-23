LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Who wore it better? Ebuka Obi-Uchendu vs Ubi Franklin

Who do you think rocked the Seyi Vodi Agbada better; Ebuka (left) or Ubi Franklin (right)?
STERN said...

EBUKA OBIAGELI UCHENDU will alwasy rock anything better. As a matter of fact I don't need to look at whoever the other person is. I know my boy will deliver

23 January 2017 at 17:19
Ify Tams said...

Ebuka!

23 January 2017 at 17:23
WWW.LAWSONJAMESBLOG.COM.NG said...

both of them look alike but ubi franklin seems to wear it better

23 January 2017 at 17:27
Debbie Chelsea said...

Ubi did na

23 January 2017 at 17:27
Anonymous said...

Ubi Franklin

23 January 2017 at 17:27
Babatunde Moyosore said...

Love the right one

23 January 2017 at 17:31
Udoka Jane said...

Ebuka please
Ebuka please
udokajane.com

23 January 2017 at 17:31
Anonymous said...

Ebuka joor

23 January 2017 at 17:32
Anonymous said...

Obi's body is fuller. Ubi sorry but he rocked it better.

23 January 2017 at 17:32
Vina Saviour said...

Both Both dem

23 January 2017 at 17:33
mkay said...

Ubi Franklin

23 January 2017 at 17:33
Julie- babe said...

Ebuka wore it better

23 January 2017 at 17:33
TOLULOPE PATRICIA said...

Ubi Franklin did

23 January 2017 at 17:34
kingsley okoro said...

Ubi

23 January 2017 at 17:38
daniel ubong said...

Uby all the way.

23 January 2017 at 17:40
Nora Odinakachi said...

Both are them for me.

23 January 2017 at 17:42
OSINANL said...

UBI...

23 January 2017 at 17:42
Anonymous said...

Ubi did

23 January 2017 at 17:48
AGB said...

Ubi Franklin rocked it better!

23 January 2017 at 17:50
obiora said...

Ebuka na carpenter...he nailed it!

23 January 2017 at 17:54
Vicky said...

Ubi rocked it better

23 January 2017 at 17:55
Anonymous said...

Ubi

23 January 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

Ubi did

23 January 2017 at 17:57

