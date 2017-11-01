LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Who Wears the Crown!!! Miss Naija Green Card Beauty Pageant 2017

The search is on for who will be  the brand Ambassdor of the Naija Green Card (Nigeria Youth Discount Card NYDC),a system that entitles all enrolled  nigeria youth to access discount on the prices of products and services Across Nigeria from 5-50%.

Do you consider yourself beautiful,Smart and intelligent? Not less than 5.5ft Tall,a Nigerian between the age of 17-28years,then this is your opportunity to stardom,apply to participate in the Miss Naija Green Card Beauty Pageant 2017.The winner of this prestigious pageant will go home with a  Toyota Corolla Car,Scholarship to Top 5 contestants and other consolation prizes

Also, The Naija Green Card Theme Song Competition 2017 is open to all Talented young Nigerians(both Male and Female). Interested young Nigerians craving for a place in the world of stars  can enter the competition by registering and dropping your song not more than 60seconds to realize your dream.

Audition for both competition comes up in Abuja,Lagos,Port Harcourt and Owerri
This project is designed to empower young Nigerians and serve as a support structure at a challenging time like we are in i.e enable all Nigerian youth to get the Naija Green Card to have access to discount on products and services across Nigeria. 

Powered by -The Bridge Concept Nig Ltd
Event Managed by -Aso Multi Media
For participation and sponsorship call-08036798508,08069552027,07039385618
Instagram -@naijagreencard
Facebook- facebook.com/naija Green card
Tweeter -@naijagreencard
www.naijagreencard.com.ng
