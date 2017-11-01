Who Wears the Crown!!! Miss Naija Green Card Beauty Pageant 2017

The search is on for who will be the brand Ambassdor of the Naija Green Card (Nigeria Youth Discount Card NYDC),a system that entitles all enrolled nigeria youth to access discount on the prices of products and services Across Nigeria from 5-50%.
Also, The Naija Green Card Theme Song Competition 2017 is open to all Talented young Nigerians(both Male and Female). Interested young Nigerians craving for a place in the world of stars can enter the competition by registering and dropping your song not more than 60seconds to realize your dream.
Audition for both competition comes up in Abuja,Lagos,Port Harcourt and Owerri
This project is designed to empower young Nigerians and serve as a support structure at a challenging time like we are in i.e enable all Nigerian youth to get the Naija Green Card to have access to discount on products and services across Nigeria.
Powered by -The Bridge Concept Nig Ltd
Event Managed by -Aso Multi Media
For participation and sponsorship call-08036798508,08069552027,0
7039385618
Instagram -@naijagreencard
Facebook- facebook.com/naija Green card
Tweeter -@naijagreencard
www.naijagreencard.com.ng
