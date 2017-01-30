White House considering asking foreign visitors for intimate details like social media info and phone contacts

On that note, Trump administration officials are discussing the possibility of asking foreign visitors to disclose all websites and social media sites they visit, and to share the contacts in their cell phones. Refusal to comply could lead to the visitor being denied entry.
The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, was contacted by CNN for comments but he did not respond. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Trump defended the executive order he signed, saying in a statement that the ban was not about religion but about keeping America safe.
"We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters," He said.
"This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."
13 comments:
Hahahaha,to go America it's not by force o, if you can't follow the new policies,visit other countries or stick to ur country shikenan! It's high time people stop making it look like America is the only country in the world,enough haba!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Wats with Trump and foreigners?
...merited happiness
Yes is true!Wow!awesome.great move.PAPA CARRY. TERRORISM MUST STOP AND AMERICA MUST BE GREAT AGAIN.de are solidly behind u papa carry go.LINDA,MUSLIMS,HAUSAS AND OTHER IMMIGRATION CAN GO TO HELL FOR ALL I CARE.talk an do president carry go sir.
Some idiot will try to forge contact OR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT hmm THUNDER AWAIT THE IDIOT.
#sad indeed
Why have you chosen to present the wrong info. Getting people to surrender their social media accounts have been the the works since the Obama Administration. These guys see the benefit to the American people so they are running with it.
This is getting steaming..
Proactive measures by a leader who cares. Parents trying to protect their family are usually misunderstood by the kids...We all are like that because we don't see the big picture!
Is America heaven? Abeg park well.
This is not just about Trump. The last time I was in the states the TSA guy went through my phone (pictures, text messages and whatsapp messages too, I'm guessing he checked my safari search history too) the crazy part of it all is my battery was actually flat and he helped power the phone just for that. P.s he was black and Obama was the president then.
Just sipping my cup of hot chocolate.. Trump is a man of his word, doing exactly was he promised,that is why he gat our vote. Ride on my able President
Better!
gbam if u no want den seat back nd criticize
