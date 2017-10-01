White couple leave racist comment instead of a tip for a black waitress

A black waitress at a local restaurant, Anita's New Mexico Style Cafe in Virginia, USA who instead of getting a tip, got a racist comment which read "great service, don't tip black people" from a young white couple in their mid 20's.
Kelly Carter told NBC news she was shocked when she saw the message and that it would be the first time in all the time she has worked as a waitress she would receive such a racist comment.
'It was just total shock, that's all that I can say, I looked at the receipt three times because I was so shocked, never ever being a server have I seen that.' she said.
Speaking on the issue, the Manger of the restaurant, Mr Tom Tellez, said it was disheartening and wouldn't be tolerated. '
Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet. This has been confirmed and did happen per Mgr @ Anita's in Ashburn, 'It's appalling, disheartening, outrageous - all of the above.'
He revealed that since the incident, people have been dropping by the restaurant to give Ms Carter, cash gifts while some drop by to give her a warm hug. He also revealed that a fund raiser was started in her name and has raised over $300
No comments:
Post a Comment