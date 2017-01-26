'The deceit MUST end! I'm not sure we have any Christians left in Pentecostal Nigeria. We have people who worship a religion that believes in Christ but we do not practice Christianity; how can we, when our lives are a total departure from his teachings? -
Where did Peter, Paul, Silas, Timothy, Andrew, Luke and John keep their wives when they were doing ministry? Or is this Mummy GO the new STD in that prophesy? Nigerian Christians, please let's return to the teaching of Christ and stop listening to these Yahoo boy pastors!'.
Thursday, 26 January 2017
Which one is Mummy G.O again? Is anointing an STD in Nigeria? - Freeze asks
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/26/2017 01:08:00 pm
