Friday, 20 January 2017

Where did all our favourite Nigerian femcees go?

Really, it has become very obvious that the Nigerian music industry does not favour the female rapper. This conclusion was made after we listened to a throwback song “You go wound o” by IllBliss featuring DaSuspekt and Kel. The song is such a good song and we couldn’t help but be impressed by Kel’s flawless delivery which in essence left us yearning for more.
Unfortunately, a simple Google search for “Kel songs” did not yield any tangible results and we couldn’t help but wonder why Nigerian female rappers are going extinct. Kel is not the only femcee whose sojourn in the music industry was short-lasting, almost disappearing as fast as it came.

There’s been a whole bunch of female rappers who came with so much intensity we thought they would last for a long time only for them to fall back into deep obscurity and disappear like we’ve never heard of them. Read more http://www.lindaikejimusic.com/features/nigerian-female-rappers-going-extinct/
