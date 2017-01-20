Where did all our favourite Nigerian femcees go?

Unfortunately, a simple Google search for “Kel songs” did not yield any tangible results and we couldn’t help but wonder why Nigerian female rappers are going extinct. Kel is not the only femcee whose sojourn in the music industry was short-lasting, almost disappearing as fast as it came.
There’s been a whole bunch of female rappers who came with so much intensity we thought they would last for a long time only for them to fall back into deep obscurity and disappear like we’ve never heard of them. Read more http://www.lindaikejimusic.com
No comments:
Post a Comment