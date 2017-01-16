When your body is banging after two children! AKA thinks Kim's robbery in Paris was arranged so she could get plastic surgery

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
who does this fool think he is sef? are you an artiste? go practice safe sex AKA meaning go fuck yourself already
Imagine! Please who is this fame whore idiot huh? DUDE ARE U HIGH ON cheap DRUG OR WEED HUH? Am sure na u stage am because if not u how do u know is because of plastic surgery. So with all the reports about the thing u fools are still diouting it. SEE WHAT JEALOUSY HAS TURN THIS IDIOT INTO keep quashing a bitch that DBANJ DON QUASH TIRE.#sad indeed
*SIGH*
Imagine! Please who is this confuse attention whore idiot huh? DUDE ARE U HIGH ON cheap DRUG OR WEED HUH? Am sure na u stage am because if not u how do u know is because of plastic surgery. So with all the reports about the thing u fools are still diouting it. SEE WHAT JEALOUSY HAS TURN THIS IDIOT INTO keep quashing a bitch that DBANJ DON QUASH TIRE.#sad indeed
Post a Comment
4 comments:
who does this fool think he is sef? are you an artiste? go practice safe sex AKA meaning go fuck yourself already
Imagine! Please who is this fame whore idiot huh? DUDE ARE U HIGH ON cheap DRUG OR WEED HUH? Am sure na u stage am because if not u how do u know is because of plastic surgery. So with all the reports about the thing u fools are still diouting it. SEE WHAT JEALOUSY HAS TURN THIS IDIOT INTO keep quashing a bitch that DBANJ DON QUASH TIRE.
#sad indeed
*SIGH*
Imagine! Please who is this confuse attention whore idiot huh? DUDE ARE U HIGH ON cheap DRUG OR WEED HUH? Am sure na u stage am because if not u how do u know is because of plastic surgery. So with all the reports about the thing u fools are still diouting it. SEE WHAT JEALOUSY HAS TURN THIS IDIOT INTO keep quashing a bitch that DBANJ DON QUASH TIRE.
#sad indeed
Post a Comment