Monday, 23 January 2017

When a Nigerian couple who practiced celibacy all through courtship finally kiss...(photos)

According to Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, the couple Merit Chinelo and Ifeanyi Odom, both lawyers, who maintained abstinence all through their courtship recently tied the knot at Christ Embassy, Durumi, Abuja.



24 comments:

Ify Tams said...

Dem don over hold body, no bite her mouth off....but it's d best finally!

23 January 2017 at 14:07
jamila shaibu said...

Beautiful

23 January 2017 at 14:09
Ohiren's Zone said...

Celibacy is the best....😄😄😄

23 January 2017 at 14:09
Ayo Tosin said...

Congrats!
23 January 2017 at 14:12
Shunn ben said...

Nice, was for how long? A week?

23 January 2017 at 14:13
Saphire Muna said...

The kissing alone gv us little idea on how the main sex will be... Ha ga emee ochie na ofuru..













...........let love leads.........

23 January 2017 at 14:16
Amos said...

Hahahahahaha...
wow! I think this guy has been planing for this day for a very long time.

23 January 2017 at 14:17
Nwanyimakarisia said...

Which kind story be this OK congratulations to them

23 January 2017 at 14:19
Omobolanle said...

You may eat the bride 😂😂😂😂😂

23 January 2017 at 14:20
keke driver said...

Jeeezzzzzz.... Was He going to eat her mouth?

23 January 2017 at 14:21
Bree said...

Hope the man is capable on the other side....

23 January 2017 at 14:22
Stella Ndubuisi said...

Hmmm, wehdone couple

23 January 2017 at 14:22
OSINANL said...

Shey the man wan swallow her mouth?

23 January 2017 at 14:22
Oluchi Cynthia Adimachukwu said...

Lolz 😀😀😀

23 January 2017 at 14:27
Jennifer Anunobi said...

Nope

23 January 2017 at 14:37
CELEB said...

Chop kissing

23 January 2017 at 14:39
Sql 9ja said...

23 January 2017 at 14:43
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

LoL. kissing with muscle.  

23 January 2017 at 14:44
Anonymous said...

Inspiring

23 January 2017 at 14:51
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

no be small thing.lol

23 January 2017 at 15:00
Ide. said...

Bite life out that lips...odi serious

23 January 2017 at 15:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

lol
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:11
Wale Kufeji said...

You mean she is a virgin? Hmmmm...

23 January 2017 at 15:17

