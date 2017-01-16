What’s wrong with being 29 & single in Nigeria? The @NaijaSingleGirl tells us

You can read the book today when you download the free reading app at http://okadabooks.com/app and search for 29, Single and Nigerian
A couple of people have already wolfed it down and here’s what they have to say:
“I really enjoyed it from the first page to the last. There were times I had to stop just so I could laugh and there were times I hid my face cos tears were threatening but in all, I learnt from it.”
- Precious“29SN is so relatable. Thanks a lot for writing this book, you've made my week and you deserve to be celebrated. There's nothing as awesome as using one's talent to touch people's lives.”
- Chefgirl
Stop reading these awesome testimonials and go and read the actual book at 29, Single and Nigerian now!
“Just finished reading this interesting, entertaining, funny and touching novel. I got to know about the book from @Daddyfreeze of coolfm from his IG page.”
- Canicus
“I got it on okadabooks.com and it's such a page-turner. I'll just say get it made into a movie.”
-Chinyere
“So I got the book and started it on a Thursday and by Friday night I was reading it at 2am with my phone's torch light, lmao. Then my sister kept pestering me with 'are you done now', chai that girl read it in two nights and I asked what she thought of it her response was 'its better than Chimamanda Adichie sef' coming from her, its HUGE. Congrats.”
- Oyinde
If a reader says she’s better than Adichie, then you know she’s excellent!
We can't wait for that movie, too. Maybe she'll make her fans happy by featuring in it.
6 comments:
Post a Comment