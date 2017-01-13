‘What a mumu prayer point’– Daddy Freeze slams Bishop Oyedepo

Earlier today, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide International aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo was quoted to have said,
"Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now! If Nigeria wakes up, wait for the church to rise. There will be no more nation, what nonsense”.
Now, Cool FM’s Daddy Freeze in his usual manner is clearly not happy with the statement and has blasted the man of God in his latest post on Instagram...
According to Freeze:
‘What a mumu prayer point!
Why do people still take this guy serious?
Isn't this treason?
If it was Pretty Mike now, they would have arrested him siiiiince
