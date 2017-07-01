LIS

Saturday, 7 January 2017

What is wrong with this photo?

Maybe he is thinking...'I warned you it was going to be cold'.
Nyelu said...

taraji's cold. The man didn't even notice and he has a jacket on

7 January 2017 at 07:32
Saphire Muna said...

I can't find anything wrong with the picture.....















........... Liber meniac..........

7 January 2017 at 07:33
Nyelu said...

Taraji's cold and the man has a jacket on and hasn't probably noticed she's cold.

7 January 2017 at 07:35
Anonymous said...

But she left the house without a coat/jacket. Lol,my fellow woman should go and sit down. There's nothing wrong with it.

7 January 2017 at 07:38
Terrific said...

She is catching cold while d guy is wearing a jacket unmindful

7 January 2017 at 07:39
Terrific said...

7 January 2017 at 07:40
Terrific said...

7 January 2017 at 07:40
Terrific said...

7 January 2017 at 07:40
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Me no see anything o, lindaway.

7 January 2017 at 07:42
Charles King said...

#imagine

7 January 2017 at 07:48
Philip David said...

This man who's wearing a sweater seems not to notice or rather cares less about his lady that is terribly cold.

7 January 2017 at 07:52
Blingz said...

Nothing abeg... Shey she no know say cold dey b4...#LMAO Being a gentle man doesn't mean encouraging her silliness... #justbeingnonsentimental

7 January 2017 at 07:52
Ajani Gbenga said...

Man ain't caring,can't help a cold chic with his jacket....hush

7 January 2017 at 07:55
Victor Kachi said...

Seeing something







7 January 2017 at 07:55
Onuoha Chinedu N said...

she deserves his jacket..except he doesn't give a damn

7 January 2017 at 07:57
Kendricks Odeh said...

HIM no fit give her his coat?

7 January 2017 at 07:59
Dan Acoustic said...

She's cold and he doesn't give a damn

7 January 2017 at 08:03
bolusky Omotehinse said...

Obviously she is cold nd d guy is supposed to give her his jacket, but he ignored nd continued with his phone. He ain't a gentleman

7 January 2017 at 08:09
Anonymous said...

The guy tell am to take jacket before dem leave house, she dey pose say cold no be big deal.

7 January 2017 at 08:11
ambalex1 tech said...

there is nothing wrong apart from that she was unprepared for the cold...i know Linda want the man to give him his jacket...so that he will now be cold...no be so.-dexter

7 January 2017 at 08:22

