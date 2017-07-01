What is wrong with this photo?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
taraji's cold. The man didn't even notice and he has a jacket on
I can't find anything wrong with the picture..... ........... Liber meniac..........
Taraji's cold and the man has a jacket on and hasn't probably noticed she's cold.
But she left the house without a coat/jacket. Lol,my fellow woman should go and sit down. There's nothing wrong with it.
She is catching cold while d guy is wearing a jacket unmindful
She is catching cold while the guy is wearing a jacket and unmindful
Me no see anything o, lindaway.
#imagine
This man who's wearing a sweater seems not to notice or rather cares less about his lady that is terribly cold.
Nothing abeg... Shey she no know say cold dey b4...#LMAO Being a gentle man doesn't mean encouraging her silliness... #justbeingnonsentimental
Man ain't caring,can't help a cold chic with his jacket....hush
she deserves his jacket..except he doesn't give a damn
HIM no fit give her his coat?
She's cold and he doesn't give a damn
Obviously she is cold nd d guy is supposed to give her his jacket, but he ignored nd continued with his phone. He ain't a gentleman
The guy tell am to take jacket before dem leave house, she dey pose say cold no be big deal.
there is nothing wrong apart from that she was unprepared for the cold...i know Linda want the man to give him his jacket...so that he will now be cold...no be so.-dexter
