LIS

LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

What is Government's business with churches? FFK accuses FG of attacking churches with '20yr' rule

As he shared
Posted by at 1/09/2017 08:46:00 am

4 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Can you imagine? Govt has no business with d church. Apostle Suleman's prophecies happening already?










Lib addict#just passing#

9 January 2017 at 08:49
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

9 January 2017 at 08:53
Saphire Muna said...

Is there any law like that? 😏












.............. Cristo vive.........

9 January 2017 at 08:54
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Wise men have interpreted dreams, and the gods have laughed! Oya Ffk keep kwayet!😷 You have bein noticed. Awon attention seeker👏🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

9 January 2017 at 08:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts