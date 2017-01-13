LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

What do you look out for when it comes to choosing your dream wedding dress?

Brides need to choose their wedding dresses based on Budget and Personality. Apart from these, brides also consider the fit, the sleeve, the shape, the fabric, the attention to detail, the neckline and the colour. These items listed have a lot to do with the personality of the bride.

Your dress is an extension of you and we are so proud to be part of your journey to making the best choice.

Do you wish to make a savings on your bridal dress budget? We have something sweet on offer to our loyal fans and new brides. Over the next few weeks, ending February 3, we will be offering you a free reception dress. Yes, you can win a Blush Coloured Reception dress embellished with crystals and made to fit your personality.

It’s Open To All intending brides who order before the end of 3rd February 2017, so start booking.

How to Win:
Rent or Custom Order any dress from our collection before the 3rd of February 2017 and you get a raffle ticket. Raffle draw to select winner will hold on the 4th of February 2017.

To Order:
Visit our Showroom: 79 Tombia Extension, GRA Portharcourt, Nigeria.
Phone: 08036729036, 07083476076

Social Media:
Instagram: @GIAbridals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BridalsByGIA/
Twitter: @giabridals


 
