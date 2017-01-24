LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

What? Actress Tori Spelling is expecting her 5th child

Five children, Tori? Wow, well done to her. The actress and her husband Dean McDermott are expecting their 5th child, a boy. She's been showing off her baby bump on IG.

The couple are parents to 9-year-old Liam, 8-year-old Stella, 5-year-old Hattie, and 4-year-old Finn. Dean is also dad to 18-year-old Jack from a previous marriage.
5 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

wishing her a safe delivery

24 January 2017 at 21:45
Anonymous said...

24 January 2017 at 21:50
oki royalty said...

I wish her de best happiness in this World , oshi o yemi

24 January 2017 at 22:01
lami said...

This is stale news

24 January 2017 at 22:22
uniquechic said...

Dey born dey go...free education free healthcare etc dont try dat in naija.
Children r blessings

24 January 2017 at 22:30

