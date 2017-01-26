LIS

LIS

Thursday, 26 January 2017

#WeWillProtest: 2face Idibia defends decision to March of February 5...but says he didn't create the movement

Music legend, 2face Idibia has once again confirmed that the scheduled protest for February 5, 2017 that he announced a few days ago will go on. (Read Here).

Reacting to some form of backlash he got for sharing information on the the protest on social media, 2face took to Instagram a few minutes ago to say, 'I am blessed to have a platform that allows me to reach a lot of people at a time.
I believe this voice also comes with a responsibility to use it to speak up for my people. So, when I received the broadcasts that had been going round for some days calling for protests against the state of the country I posted it in a show of support'.

'My intention was never to take credit for the movement but rather amplify the voices of the organization credited with the widely circulated message.  To my colleagues that have joined their voices to this call, thank you for showing the Nigerian people they are not alone. I remain committed to contributing to the well being of my people in any little way I can. One love! #WeWillProtest'.
Posted by at 1/26/2017 03:31:00 pm

12 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 January 2017 at 15:32
OSINANL said...

2BABA I HOPE THEY WON'T GO BACK AND BRIBE OR THREATEN YOU...

26 January 2017 at 15:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

We don hear hear


...merited happiness

26 January 2017 at 15:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Whether u create am or not we don't care!is a welcome development.Carry go dude HEAVENLY FREEBORN IS INSUPPORT OF THIS GREAT MISSION FROM UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP. Apc shameless useless bastards brain dead supporters will not like this,may thunder fire una. I WILL JOIN THE PROTEST YES I MUST JOIN UNA ENOUGH IS ENOUGH IS EITHER TERRORIST BUHARI DIE A SHAMEFUL PAINFUL DEATH OR HE ACCEPT THE REASON OF THIS GREAT PROTEST. Hausa soldiers and police be ready to kill that day like una did to ipod members oooo USELESS HEADLESS GOVERNMENT OF IMBECILES and walking dead president.




















#sad indeed

26 January 2017 at 15:48
Olivia Anunike said...

Nice one

26 January 2017 at 15:50
ben afflect said...

P***y

26 January 2017 at 15:54
sammie omoba said...

Nice

26 January 2017 at 15:56
BONARIO NNAGS said...

At least he's doing something compared to other celebrities, just that he should have started when GEJ was always hosting them at Aso Villa with our common wealth.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 January 2017 at 15:56
Anonymous said...

We are in...enough is enough

26 January 2017 at 15:57
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice one...

26 January 2017 at 16:00
Linda Moses said...

Well done sir

26 January 2017 at 16:03
Carina K Jacob said...

Very good.

www.ckjacob.com

26 January 2017 at 16:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts