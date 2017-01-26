WeWillProtest: 2face Idibia defends decision to March of February 5...but says he didn't create the movement

I believe this voice also comes with a responsibility to use it to speak up for my people. So, when I received the broadcasts that had been going round for some days calling for protests against the state of the country I posted it in a show of support'.
'My intention was never to take credit for the movement but rather amplify the voices of the organization credited with the widely circulated message. To my colleagues that have joined their voices to this call, thank you for showing the Nigerian people they are not alone. I remain committed to contributing to the well being of my people in any little way I can. One love! #WeWillProtest'.
12 comments:
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
2BABA I HOPE THEY WON'T GO BACK AND BRIBE OR THREATEN YOU...
We don hear hear
...merited happiness
Whether u create am or not we don't care!is a welcome development.Carry go dude HEAVENLY FREEBORN IS INSUPPORT OF THIS GREAT MISSION FROM UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP. Apc shameless useless bastards brain dead supporters will not like this,may thunder fire una. I WILL JOIN THE PROTEST YES I MUST JOIN UNA ENOUGH IS ENOUGH IS EITHER TERRORIST BUHARI DIE A SHAMEFUL PAINFUL DEATH OR HE ACCEPT THE REASON OF THIS GREAT PROTEST. Hausa soldiers and police be ready to kill that day like una did to ipod members oooo USELESS HEADLESS GOVERNMENT OF IMBECILES and walking dead president.
#sad indeed
Nice one
P***y
Nice
At least he's doing something compared to other celebrities, just that he should have started when GEJ was always hosting them at Aso Villa with our common wealth.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
We are in...enough is enough
Nice one...
Well done sir
Very good.
www.ckjacob.com
