WeWillProtest: 2face addresses protest issue on Facebook Live

Despite the huge criticisms he's getting, 2face Idibia is not backing down from the planned February 5, 2017 nationwide protest.
He has just addressed the issue with his fans on Facebook live a few minutes ago saying the protest will go on as planned.
In the 11-minute long video, 2fcae Idibia says,
'I will no longer be quiet. I'm just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans. I have dedicated my time and resources to peace building, voter education towards peaceful elections and youth engagement in governance in Nigeria. This march is about demanding that our leaders connect with all the people of Nigeria'.
Watch the video here
No comments:
Post a Comment