Wenger tells Granit Xhaka to quit getting into tackles following the player's latest red card

If he wasn't such an asset on the pitch, Granit Xhaka will be viewed as a liability no thanks to his disciplinary record. The player was sent off in Arsenal's game against Burnley on Sunday after picking up a straight red card for a bad tackle, the second time this season he has been sent off. The 24yr old Swiss international has struggled with disciplinary problems throughout his career, he has picked up eight red cards for club and country since 2014. Wenger said:
'In his decision making I think he is quite intelligent on the pitch. But it's more the way he tackles that is not really convincing.
'He doesn't master well the technique. I would encourage him not to tackle, to stay on his feet. Tackling is a technique that you learn at a young age.
'You can improve it but when you are face-to-face with somebody, it's better you stay up.' Xhaka is set to miss four games following the red card.
Xhaka's poor disciplinary record
Gladbach (2012-16): 108 games, 236 fouls, 29 yellows, 5 reds
Arsenal (2016 - present): 19 games, 24 fouls, 2 yellows, 2 reds
Switzerland: 48 caps, 1 red card
1 comment:
Please he should continue oh!
www.ckjacob.com
Post a Comment