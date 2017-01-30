We will soon begin to teach Science subjects and Maths in our local dialect- Min of Education, Ogbonnaya Onu says

According to him, teaching these subjects in local languages would increase the interest of students in them. He said this when he spoke with some students of Ekulu Primary School in Enugu state.
"These pupils grow up with their indigenous languages at home before they start going to school where they are now taught in foreign languages. So, we have observed that there is a challenge to understand the foreign languages first before they could even start understanding what they are being taught. We believe that this plan will help our students to understand mathematics and the science subjects, and also promote the application of science and technology for national development.”he said
