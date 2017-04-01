"We met when I was in 100Level , We served in Prayer force Unit together. We resumed Brother and sister parole.. (Family Zone) because I'm stubborn like that
I was the relationship adviser, personal gift shopper and love messenger for him 😂 We have always kept in touch oh. After I graduated, he started commenting my wife on all my pictures I would delete the comments and call him to stop it But uncle dinno gree. He will just send random messages of how he will marry me soon. He has always been there since we graduated would randomly send credit, buy gifts, even money. When I complain he will say you are my sister now. He will sha support everything I do! Everything!!! When I got my first work space, he will drop by after work most nights to bring me food because I never get the time to eat during the day! He is God sent to seat on my case🙌🏽😂 As in! The one that wants you and needs you will go all out for you! 🙌🏽 I know this well. Everything works out fine in His Time 👑"
Wednesday, 4 January 2017
"We met in 100 level, I family zoned him" Bride-to-be recounts how she met her husband
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/04/2017 09:29:00 am
