We generate up to40% Profit per month consistently for our members for over a year now. See how to be part of it.

Many have heard of Bitcoin and other altcoins and have associated it with ponzis, pyramid schemes, hyips and the likes but how many people know that cryptocurrency can be traded.
Just like the way stock and currencies are traded, cryptocurrency has exchangers that makes it possible to trade them with very little commission charged.
We have endeavoured to engage in this process for the benefit of our members. Especially now when cryptocurrency is booming with loads of potential of unprecedented yeild.
The conventional investment analysis of time value of money is going through disruptions and it has suddenly become possible to have guaranteed profit using advanced trading methods.
There is this frequently asked question.
Is it possible to make losses in cryptocurrency trading?
Off course, let no one deceive you there are risks and losses are possible but there are ways to mitigate against them. We use the following procedures:
SPREAD: While we prepare to engage the market, we watch several positions over a specified time and we categorize the position into STANDARD, IMPACTED or VIOLENT position.
We use STANDARD position to describe market response to trends, analysis and general market forces.
We use IMPACTED position to describe market response to an announcement that has caused a certain market force in a direction and provides a possibility of moving in the direction to take advantage.
We use VIOLENT position to describe the position when there is a movement in the market and there seem to be no clear pointer to the cause but it could be a profitable one.
When the trade under watch has been classified under the appropriate category we then engage a SPREAD, this is a term used to distribute resources across the available positions to balance the risk potentiality, this is used with LEAVERAGE, a term used for the sum of the resources put together on active members accounts and multiplied by TEN.
Using these procedures and processes has been our unique strategy in producing very consistent and risk balancing results for our members.
Our primary goal is to generate a monthly yeild of up to 40% on our members active cryptocurrency account with us .
Join us by registering on
www.cryptofxadvantage.com
HOW TO GET STARTED
1) Open a Bitcoin Wallet and Fund it.
For the experienced blockchain.info is great. For those who love the Naira www.luno.com former www.bitx.co
When you have a Bitcoin Wallet.
2) Join our trade.
By opening your account on www.cryptofxadvantage.com
You would have taken a long stride into the world of cryptocurrency and earn guaranteed yield between 20 – 40% within 30days because we handle the trade for you. From 10$ and above you can take part actively in real trades, we also from time to time conduct trainings that will provide a guide to cryptocurrency progressively.
Still need more guidance?
Digital Plus Consulting
5th Floor Mulliner Towers,
39 Alfred Rewane Road.
Ikoyi,Lagos
https://chat.whatsapp.com/A076d19ga134k3MtzUUNVg
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAAuy_Q4DvQQJbAmK5A
Voice Call:
234-7018550437
No comments:
Post a Comment