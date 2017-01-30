"We Christians are not powerless, we can fight" -Pastor Chris Okafor speaks on ongoing religious crisis

He described Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a "short Herod"
"Over 800 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna and no arrest has been made. Not even El-Rufai, the Herod, can even release a statement condemning the act. The short Herod could not even make a statement. A man cried to me about two weeks ago. He was weeping in my office. He said he has no place to live. I asked why. He said where they were living in Kaduna was burnt. He said his seven children and pregant wife were killed. He said he ran for his dear life. As it is right now, he has become a widower, no children, no wife. Nobody owns this country. We all own the country and no one can try to claim superiority over the other. We all own the country. We are keeping quiet does not mean we are powerless. We can do something. We know something. We can fight. Enough is enough. Nobody owns this country. We all own this country. This country belongs to all of us. If the country does not belong to all of us again, let the country be divided and let this one go to the other side while the other go to the other side" he said
