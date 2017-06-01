We Are Hiring: “Offline Activation Officer” at ToLet.com.ng

Do you want to be a part of Nigeria’s fastest growing start up? Do you work with all manner of strength and dedication?
Are you hardworking, can you work in a target driven environment and ability to work under pressure?
If yes! Here is the perfect opportunity.
Nigeria’s fastest growing online platform, ToLet.com.ng, is now open to give highly committed and hardworking individuals who are ready to drive and promote the vision of the organization a unique opportunity.
We are looking for dedicated team players, to work with us as one of our "OFFLINE ACTIVATION OFFICERS"
You think you’ve got the skill and passion for working with us?
Click HEREto APPLY.
We look forward to receiving your application.
About ToLet.com.ng
ToLet.com.ng is NIGERIA’S LEADING PROPERTY PLATFORM.
Our goal is to provide our users the best property search experience be it online or offline. To achieve this, we have created a fast and smooth online search system. While also using technology to connect you with legitimate and verified real estate agents to ensure the offline/physical aspect of your property search is equally seamless.
