We always disguise as Okada riders to rob passengers - Suspects

Command operatives attached to Dopemu division while on patrol sighted some hoodlums attacking one Emmanuel, the suspects who were on commercial motorcycle popularly known as 'Okada' were sighted by the policemen while robbing the victim at gun point.
The operatives swiftly moved to the crime scene and on sighting the policemen the hoodlums took to their heels while the policemen gave them a hot chase, one Ismail Owolabi of No 13 Alfa Nla road was apprehended. The ATM card and phone belonging to the victim were found in his possession. A double barrel pistol Used in the robbery operation was also recovered from him.
The suspect Ismail Owolabi later led the Detectives to their hideout where two (2) more suspects were apprehended, the three (3) suspects confessed to be a four (4) man gang terrorising the Dopemu area of Lagos. They also stated that their modus operandi is to disguise as commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders and that when an intending passenger approaches them they will rob him or her .
One of the bajaj motorcycle used by the hoodlums was also recovered. Effort is on to arrest the other gang member who is still at large. The 3 suspects Ismail Owolabi, Toyese Akinbayo and Tolulope Akinbayo have been transferred to (SARS) special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.
The command's PPRO SP Dolapo Badmos advised members of the public to be vigilant whenever they want to board Okada since investigation has revealed that most Okadas are used for nefarious activities.
No comments:
Post a Comment