'Watford wants too much money for Odion Ighalo' - West Brom coach cools down interest in Nigerian striker

According to Pulis, he wants to sign Ighalo, who has rejected two moves to China in the past, but Watford's asking price for the striker who has scored two goals this season is very high.
Pulis wants to use the £12million West Bromwich Albion gained from selling Saido Berahino to Stoke last week to buy another player, most preferably a striker, and he has discussed his transfer plans with West Brom owner John Williams.
Speaking about Ighalo's transfer, Pulis said: "I think Watford want too much so I don't think we'll be in that one,"
"I've spoken to John about it and John is keen on us to get a couple in," said Pulis. "The squad is quite thin and we need to do that."
