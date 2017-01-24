LIS

'Watford wants too much money for Odion Ighalo' - West Brom coach cools down interest in Nigerian striker

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, 27, might not be joining EPL club West Brom after head coach Tony Pulis cooled down speculation linking the Ajegunle born star to his side in the January Transfer window.

According to Pulis, he wants to sign Ighalo, who has rejected two moves to China in the past, but Watford's asking price for the striker who has scored two goals this season is very high.

Pulis wants to use the £12million West Bromwich Albion gained from selling Saido Berahino to Stoke last week to buy another player, most preferably a striker, and he has discussed his transfer plans with West Brom owner  John Williams.

Speaking about Ighalo's transfer, Pulis said: "I think Watford want too much so I don't think we'll be in that one,"

"I've spoken to John about it and John is keen on us to get a couple in," said Pulis. "The squad is quite thin and we need to do that."

Ighalo who scored 15 premier league goals last season for Watford could leave the club this January after Watford agreed a £2.3m deal to sign former Birmingham City striker Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina.
