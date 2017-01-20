Watch Titi Fanta debunk the rumors created by concoted video frausters on Amstel Malta

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Read and Learn: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HEPATITIS
Who be dis one na
Linda please concentrate Joor... Ur Typo 2day isn't cool.. This is the 2nd one..FRAUDSTERS
The audio is breaking but I got the message.... First of all amstel Malta is my favourite because of its low sugar content.. So ama keep downloading my amstel
She's so right cause I don't understand this new crop up of Useless instagram Bloggers looking for traffic and posting some ridiculous stuff. . It's sickening & until something is done abt them... All of them are Bunch of desperate wannabes...
Register with GETHELPWORLDWIDE today and enjoy 30% profit in Naira and 50% profit in Bitcoin in just 30 days. This is real, start making extra money conveniently without stress! It is highly organised and well structured.
Dumb woman...I didn't know there's actually a video out there, I had similar experience 2 weeks ago. I was gupping directly from the can till i felt a bulge go down my throat, quickly I ran to the sink and spat out some thick residue. Then I poured out the remaining from the can, bra you don't want to know what I saw, fat thick bulge. They really need to take our lives seriously.
U must be very daft as those questions show. First of all, why would they have a camera on while trying to open a drink. They weren't expecting to find anything. Cans are not reusable just as juice boxes and pouches aren't but chivita and caprisonne also have been found to have stuff in them. I personally have had to throw away amstel Malta drink on 2 occasions due to strange smells and taste. That's the issue we have in Nigeria; this should be investigated rather than saying people are trying to ruin their business. Simple. Nigeria is a place where negligence is a normal thing. How often do the quality control and health inspector people go there? Rest madam.
Titi my class mate she try, period
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Read and Learn: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HEPATITIS
Who be dis one na
Linda please concentrate Joor... Ur Typo 2day isn't cool.. This is the 2nd one..FRAUDSTERS
The audio is breaking but I got the message.... First of all amstel Malta is my favourite because of its low sugar content.. So ama keep downloading my amstel
She's so right cause I don't understand this new crop up of Useless instagram Bloggers looking for traffic and posting some ridiculous stuff. . It's sickening & until something is done abt them... All of them are Bunch of desperate wannabes...
Register with GETHELPWORLDWIDE today and enjoy 30% profit in Naira and 50% profit in Bitcoin in just 30 days. This is real, start making extra money conveniently without stress! It is highly organised and well structured.
Dumb woman...I didn't know there's actually a video out there, I had similar experience 2 weeks ago. I was gupping directly from the can till i felt a bulge go down my throat, quickly I ran to the sink and spat out some thick residue. Then I poured out the remaining from the can, bra you don't want to know what I saw, fat thick bulge. They really need to take our lives seriously.
U must be very daft as those questions show. First of all, why would they have a camera on while trying to open a drink. They weren't expecting to find anything. Cans are not reusable just as juice boxes and pouches aren't but chivita and caprisonne also have been found to have stuff in them. I personally have had to throw away amstel Malta drink on 2 occasions due to strange smells and taste. That's the issue we have in Nigeria; this should be investigated rather than saying people are trying to ruin their business. Simple. Nigeria is a place where negligence is a normal thing. How often do the quality control and health inspector people go there? Rest madam.
Titi my class mate she try, period
Post a Comment