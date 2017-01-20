LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Watch Titi Fanta debunk the rumors created by concoted video frausters on Amstel Malta

Morale: Don't believe everything you read or watch on Social Media.
9 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

20 January 2017 at 17:53
dj banti said...

Who be dis one na

20 January 2017 at 17:54
Oghenetega said...

Linda please concentrate Joor... Ur Typo 2day isn't cool.. This is the 2nd one..FRAUDSTERS

20 January 2017 at 17:56
Saphire Muna said...

The audio is breaking but I got the message.... First of all amstel Malta is my favourite because of its low sugar content.. So ama keep downloading my amstel

20 January 2017 at 18:01
Oghenetega said...

She's so right cause I don't understand this new crop up of Useless instagram Bloggers looking for traffic and posting some ridiculous stuff. . It's sickening & until something is done abt them... All of them are Bunch of desperate wannabes...

20 January 2017 at 18:20
Anonymous said...

20 January 2017 at 18:32
Anonymous said...

Dumb woman...I didn't know there's actually a video out there, I had similar experience 2 weeks ago. I was gupping directly from the can till i felt a bulge go down my throat, quickly I ran to the sink and spat out some thick residue. Then I poured out the remaining from the can, bra you don't want to know what I saw, fat thick bulge. They really need to take our lives seriously.

20 January 2017 at 18:33
Anonymous said...

U must be very daft as those questions show. First of all, why would they have a camera on while trying to open a drink. They weren't expecting to find anything. Cans are not reusable just as juice boxes and pouches aren't but chivita and caprisonne also have been found to have stuff in them. I personally have had to throw away amstel Malta drink on 2 occasions due to strange smells and taste. That's the issue we have in Nigeria; this should be investigated rather than saying people are trying to ruin their business. Simple. Nigeria is a place where negligence is a normal thing. How often do the quality control and health inspector people go there? Rest madam.

20 January 2017 at 18:34
Esther Norah said...

Titi my class mate she try, period

20 January 2017 at 18:42

