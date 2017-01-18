Watch Tekno sign $4 million song deal with Chief Obi
News
has been circulating as Tekno signs Multi Million Dollar deal with Sony
Music. Watch to see how Chief Obi documents behind the scenes of how
everything went down at the Sony Music headquarters in New York.
15 comments:
That is about
1.3 billion naira.
Well done ma
Godtakeover
That's good
That's good
Cool!good for u dude! LIKE IT OR NOT SONY MUSIC IS WORST THAN APC OR LUCIFER. The more u look the less u see. Dude don sell his out to demons HOPE WHEN THEY WILL COME HE WILL MEET UP THEIR NEEDS HUH? Or end up his music career like that. I have studied Sony msuci like Islam and hausas they don give without expecting some thing bigger than what they give SO TEKNO DON'T SEE THIS AS GODS BLESSING OOOO u can ask Michael Jackson in hell and co.
En of the road hmm. I pray for ur good talent not to turn out to be a joke soon I TRUST SONY GUYS.
#sad indeed
Happy for tecno but these ppl are doing like villagers.Wtf
Nice one
Nice one
Tekno is balling on good vibes. More hit tracks, contracts and deals this year. Well done.
wowu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Chief obi don carry him madness go Yanky as for techno let's wait and c
Congrats to him.
wehdonsirs!
Congrat Mr TECNO! Don't forget. My share or make I shot Video for you
