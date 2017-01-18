LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Watch Tekno sign $4 million song deal with Chief Obi

News has been circulating as Tekno signs Multi Million Dollar deal with Sony Music. Watch to see how Chief Obi documents behind the scenes of how everything went down at the Sony Music headquarters in New York.
15 comments:

18 January 2017 at 09:18
dj banti said...

That is about
1.3 billion naira.
Well done ma
Godtakeover

18 January 2017 at 09:22
Loveth Best said...

That's good

18 January 2017 at 09:24
Loveth Best said...

That's good

18 January 2017 at 09:24
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Cool!good for u dude! LIKE IT OR NOT SONY MUSIC IS WORST THAN APC OR LUCIFER. The more u look the less u see. Dude don sell his out to demons HOPE WHEN THEY WILL COME HE WILL MEET UP THEIR NEEDS HUH? Or end up his music career like that. I have studied Sony msuci like Islam and hausas they don give without expecting some thing bigger than what they give SO TEKNO DON'T SEE THIS AS GODS BLESSING OOOO u can ask Michael Jackson in hell and co.
En of the road hmm. I pray for ur good talent not to turn out to be a joke soon I TRUST SONY GUYS.
























#sad indeed

18 January 2017 at 09:30
Busola said...

Happy for tecno but these ppl are doing like villagers.Wtf

18 January 2017 at 09:30
Gideon Okorie said...

Read and Learn: COURT MARRIAGE OR NO MARRIAGE. WONDERING WHAT I MEANT BY THAT? READ ON..

18 January 2017 at 09:42
kayode oniyide said...

Nice one

18 January 2017 at 09:43
nonny said...

Nice one

18 January 2017 at 09:49
How to block unwanted messages/calls from sms short codes or numbers. said...

Tekno is balling on good vibes. More hit tracks, contracts and deals this year. Well done.

18 January 2017 at 10:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

wowu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

18 January 2017 at 10:05
Hrm Paul said...

Chief obi don carry him madness go Yanky as for techno let's wait and c

18 January 2017 at 10:07
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Congrats to him.

18 January 2017 at 10:13
nSI CAn said...

wehdonsirs!

18 January 2017 at 10:14
oladyor rabiu said...

Congrat Mr TECNO! Don't forget. My share or make I shot Video for you

18 January 2017 at 10:20

