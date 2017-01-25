LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Watch Senator Shehu Sani blast the Presidency on the letter written to the senate on indicted SGF, Babachir Lawal

Senator Shehu Sani who is the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, reacted to the letter by President Buhari stating why Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, cannot be prosecuted after the committee indicted in a contract scams in some of the IDP camps in the North East. Watch the video after the cut...

Gideon Okorie said...


25 January 2017 at 08:44
Emeka Austin said...

Ok

25 January 2017 at 08:47
dj banti said...

I love dis man

25 January 2017 at 08:57
Ajayi Victor said...

25 January 2017 at 09:00
Fatima Suleiman Atane said...

Cant figure out why i cant view images on LIB while reading the news

25 January 2017 at 09:01
daniel ubong said...

Good for them.

25 January 2017 at 09:09
Ikuenobe Izziengbeaya said...

This letter fully represent the state of the nation as at today. The more you look the less you see. The government of the corrupt, by the corrupt and for the punishment of general masses...

25 January 2017 at 09:20
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Your phone need set up period.

25 January 2017 at 09:29
Iyke Emma said...

Me too baby

25 January 2017 at 09:30
Eloman Okonkwo said...

25 January 2017 at 09:56
OSINANL said...

BUHARI IS A CORRUPT IDIOT...

25 January 2017 at 09:56
Ohhdree said...

Nigerian youths wake up, this is a man that will protect your interest, lets support him. google is name and read more about him. we need someone like this in the executive.

25 January 2017 at 09:58

