Watch Senator Shehu Sani blast the Presidency on the letter written to the senate on indicted SGF, Babachir Lawal

Senator Shehu Sani who is the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, reacted to the letter by President Buhari stating why Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, cannot be prosecuted after the committee indicted in a contract scams in some of the IDP camps in the North East. Watch the video after the cut...
12 comments:
http://www.gidokblog.com greets you all
Ok
I love dis man
Hahaha....Ladies, see this amazing
LATEST ANKARA STYLES FOR 2017
Cant figure out why i cant view images on LIB while reading the news
Good for them.
This letter fully represent the state of the nation as at today. The more you look the less you see. The government of the corrupt, by the corrupt and for the punishment of general masses...
Your phone need set up period.
Me too baby
Are you interested in securing your financial future? Come and learn about Onecoin Cryptocurrency and how to earn from it.
WhatsApp for details: 08180000679
BUHARI IS A CORRUPT IDIOT...
Nigerian youths wake up, this is a man that will protect your interest, lets support him. google is name and read more about him. we need someone like this in the executive.
Post a Comment