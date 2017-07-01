Watch Michelle Obama's tearful final speech as US First Lady
On Friday, January 6, Michelle Obama gave her final remarks in an emotional speech as America's first lady.
The event which held at the White house in celebration of the 2017 School Counselor of the Year, an emotional Michelle encouraged and thanked her supporters saying:
'Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I've made you proud. I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you, for the rest of my life.'
Michelle Obama will leave the seat of the first lady on January 20, 2017, when President Barrack Obama officially hands over to the President-elect Donald Trump.
